UN releases emergency funds for Afghanistan's healthcare system

United Nations, Sep 23 The UN has announced the release of $45 million in emergency funds to help prevent Afghanistan’s health care system from collapse.

“Allowing Afghanistan’s health care delivery system to fall apart would be disastrous,” Xinhua news agency quoted UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

“People across the country would be denied access to primary health care such as emergency caesarian sections and trauma care,” he said.

The funding will go to the World Health Organization and the Unicef, and will keep health care facilities, including hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, operating until the end of the year, according to the Undersecretary-General.

The UN is determined to stand by the people of Afghanistan in their hour of need, Griffiths added.

Source: IANS