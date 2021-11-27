CQUniversity Australia and O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), India, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the two universities provide education pathways for students in both countries.

“The MoU is just the first step in developing a deeper and trusted partnership where we can work together to provide innovative solutions for students to share and create new knowledge,” CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Nick Klomp said.

“We’ve been working in India for a long time and this partnership with O.P. Jindal Global University will give us the opportunity to collaborate and establish a larger presence in India that provides terrific outcomes for students.

“Jindal Global University’s values align with CQUniversity’s, especially in providing accessible education pathways for students and we look forward to working with such a highly regarded institution well into the future.”

JGU is one of the largest hosts of Australian students in India as part of the New Colombo Plan (NCP) and Professor Klomp said the partnership with CQUniversity would provide opportunities for students at both institutions to study in each other’s country.

“This collaboration will see us provide different opportunities for our students to experience studying in both countries, giving them the chance to study at two world-recognised universities in the one degree.”

The Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, welcomed the new development and said: “We are delighted to sign an MoU with CQUniversity, in a partnership that will focus on creating student mobility opportunities and research collaborations between our two universities”.

“Students and faculty from O.P. Jindal Global University will be delighted to visit CQUniversity’s campuses in Australia, and we look forward to welcoming Australian students and colleagues to visit us in India,” Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said.

“JGU is committed to building stronger ties between Australia and India, and our partnership with CQUniversity is an important step towards furthering this goal.”

The MoU signing occurred as part of an Australia India Business Council (AIBC) education roundtable held in Brisbane recently.