Yatra is an Australian performing group that promotes diversity and cultural integration by collaborating with various artists to produce music that engages the hearts and mind.

As part of the BrisAsia 2020 festival, Holi Sandhya commemorates the Indian festival of Holi at twilight (Sandhya) in celebration of victory of “good over evil”. Yatra brings together the passion and energy of various artists to produce dance and music that delivers Rang (colour), Raag (tune) and Ras (emotions).

22 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 7 PM

QUT GARDENS THEATRE, 2 GEORGE STREET, BRISBANE

FEATURING

SUDHA MANIAN | STEVE STELLER | GARETH MEWES | STEVE SANKAR

RAVIKESH SINGH | EFIQ ZULFIKAR | DISTRICT DANCE GROUP|

YATRA SITAR ENSEMBLE | JINDALEE SCHOOL SENIOR STRING

ENSEMBLE

Yatra will take you through a ‘Celestial Journey’ of contemporary music and dance, depicting the belief in ancient Indian mythology that Navagraha (9 celestial bodies) cast their influence on the energy of human beings on Earth.