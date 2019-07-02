A MAJOR dent has been made in drug crime across Wynnum after police arrested 30 people during a three-day operation.

More than 130 charges were laid during Operation Romeo Heron which finished last week and involved Wynnum officers, Australian Federal Police and Border Force.

Officers executed 14 search warrants across Wynnum, Manly, Tingalpa and Hemmant.

Wynnum constable Damon Till led the operation that was launched as part of bayside patrol group’s continued fight against drugs.

He issued a strong warning to other would-be offenders.

“If there’s any criminal using drugs in the bayside, sooner or later they’re going to get caught,” Const. Till said.

Queensland Police figures show there were 108 drug offences recorded in the Wynnum District last month— more than double any other month for the past two years.

In the past 12 months to yesterday, there had been a total 458 drug offences.

June also had the highest number of offences for all crimes in Wynnum over the past two years, with 371 offences recorded.

Constable Till said he believed the arrests made from Operation Romeo Heron would have a significant impact on burglaries and other crimes in the area which went “hand-in-hand” with drug offences.

Wynnum Officer in Charge Corinne Brown said the results of the operation were both “great and disappointing”.

“Great because our officers are out there making a difference but also disappointing because so many people were committing so many offences,” she said.

Senior sergeant Brown said there had been a “noted increase” in drug use, particularly methamphetamine across the board.

