New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal says it’s a dream come true for him to be working with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar in the upcoming biopic “Sardar Uddham Singh”.

“It’s a dream come true for me to be working with Shoojit Sircar because it’s a very different process of acting and making a film when you are working with him,” Vicky told IANS.

The actor will bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.

“This story and character really appealed to me and the way that Shoojit da wanted to present ‘Uddham Singh’… revolutionary to the audience. That really appealed to me. The take on it is really fresh and I am looking forward to it,” he added.

Actor Irrfan Khan was originally supposed to play Udham Singh. The film will witness an unprecedented massive shoot schedule across various countries this year.

A Rising Sun Film Production, the film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

It is slated to release in 2020.

Source: IANS