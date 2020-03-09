Even though Australia put up a brilliant performance to beat India by 85 runs and win their fifth T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the final on Sunday, Tweeple are impressed by the performance of Team India and feel proud the way the women’s team played.

Earlier in the day, the Aussies won the toss and decided to bat first in the final.

Taking to Twitter, Men’s Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli wrote: “Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women’s Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I’m confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “What builds a champion is not the winning but the rise after every defeat. I applaud our @BCCIWomen team for an exemplary World Cup campaign which has inspired millions of women across the globe. #TeamIndia.”

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag posted: “Our girls gave their everything, just had one bad day but it was so wonderful to see the way they played…Wishing them better luck next time. Congratulations to Australia on winning the #T20WorldCup.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted, “Dear #TeamIndia You remain our champion. You played remarkably well in the #T20WorldCup On #InternationalWomensDay you have won many million more hearts.

We are proud of you. Keep it up.”

The official page of KolkataKnightRiders tweeted, “#TeamIndia has made us proud, will certainly be back stronger!”

“You win some. You lose some. Well done, #TeamIndia. You’ve made the entire nation proud,” said Mumbai Indians.

The official page of Star Sports, wishing the team ‘Women’s Day’, wrote: “You dreamt our dream of creating history, you carried our hopes, and you did us proud! On #InternationalWomensDay, we salute these superwomen of #TeamIndia for their unbelievable journey at the ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup. ”

“Chin up girls, it was a valiant fight till the very last over! The fact that more than 86,000 fans thronged the MCG to watch the final shows that Women’s Cricket is moving in the right direction! #WhistlePodu #WomensDay #T20WorldCup,” posted Chennai Super Kings official page.

Source: IANS