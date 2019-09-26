An over 80-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has won the hearts and souls of Indians through her act of benevolence. She has been selling idlis for just Re 1 for more than two decades now. Thanks to social media, she has now come to the spotlight.

The octogenarian Kamalathal says that she does this act of charity to derive happiness. She earns just enough for her livelihood and gives away the rest to feed the poor.

She says she earns only Rs 200 daily and yearns for nothing more than that. Kamalathal serves the poor idli with chutney and sambar which she prepares herself. Now, the government has issued her an LPG connection to help her in her selfless service to humanity.