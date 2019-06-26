

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has authored his autobiography titled Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly with the firm conviction that it would inspire and set people, especially those from small towns, in the right direction.

Earlier, Anupam had also presented his life through a stage play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. The National Award-winning actor is in favour of an optimistic attitude.

The 64-year-old actor had made his debut in Saaransh, way back in 1984 and in his 35 years of journey in the film world he has acted in over 500 Bollywood films. Recently he has acted in The Accidental Prime Minister, a film based on former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The actor has also had stints in the Hollywood industry, including Silver Linings Playbook and Bend it Like Beckham.