What’s on in Brisbane this weekend

From ballet and building bricks to careers advice, festival madness and a day at the races, there’s plenty of action to enjoy for all ages this weekend

The triple bill is made up of George Balanchine’s Serenade, Jiří Kylián’s Soldier’s Mass, which explores the horrors of war through the eyes of young soldiers, and a world premiere of Trey McIntyre’s The Shadows Behind Us.

Brisbane Careers and Employment Expo

This is the place to find out about opportunities for students, job seekers and career changers of all ages. There will be seminars on how to find the best career for you, about careers in defence, hotel, resort and event management. Also join a workshop on successful resume writing and tips on how to manage a change of careers.

Pool, Spa and Outdoor Living Expo

Installing a new pool or spa is a major investment so you need to get it right. Join a free seminar and talk to leading pool builders. BYO house plans, photos and sketches.

Kirin Stakes Day

It’s day three of the Channel 7 Brisbane Racing Carnival. Do some star spotting and look out for Phoebe Burgess (wife of NRL player Sam Burgess) and Seven presenter Edwina Bartholomew. Trackside there will be a live DJ and sax duo.

Bris Bricks LEGO Expo

Surround yourself with interactive displays, build tables and recreate scenes from the much-anticipated sequel to The Lego Movie. Check out the epic centrepiece — a train journey display scene through Queensland’s lush rainforests, romantic Outback and into the streets of Brisbane City.

Movie in the Park

Sit back, relax and enjoy a special starlight movie screening of The Greatest Showman (PG) about 1800s showbiz impresario P.T. Barnum and starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya. Take advantage of the deck chairs and bean bags on offer or BYO chair or blanket. There will be plenty of movie treats available for purchase, including popcorn, fairy floss, coffee, doughnuts and ice cream.

The Hills Carnivale

Now in its 27th year, the carnivale has a program that features Mackenzie Band, Dan Horne, Dave Orr, Flaskas, The Lighthearts, Let’s Bollywood Dance School, Nickleby the Magician and Bahja Dance Music. There will be pony rides, a guinea pig petting zoo, and an animal farm with alpacas, sheep, goats, chickens, ducklings and piglets. There’s also a Kids Stage where children can sing and dance alongside the performers.

Mad Fest

It’s the anime version of Supanova. Meet the stars, buy merchandise and come in costume and get on stage to show off your cosplay or perform a skit.

Heal Yourself Expo

The expo is designed to educate, inform and empower people to the ways and choices available to them to heal

themselves. Includes psychics, yoga, healing with crystals and healthy eating.

Bavarian Beerhaus Birthday

The Bavarian Beerhaus is celebrating its 1st birthday with live music and DJ entertainment, wacky competitions including stein-holding, apple bobbing and egg and spoon races. There will be a contest to see who can throw a sausage the furthest, who can eat the most dangling pretzels without their hands, and a hula hoop competition.

In Conversation with The Sopranos

For the first time in Australia, Steven Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti), and Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy Bonpensiero) take the audience behind the scenes of the hit HBO drama The Sopranos, including the impact their

on-screen capo, the late James Gandolfini, had on their careers and lives. Includes Q&A.

Pinkfong Baby Shark Live Stage Show

Take the kids to see three 30-minute live shows, inviting children to dance and sing along to their favourites, including the Baby Shark Dance.

Bouncing Back Handball Festival

Battle it out against others in the Aussie schoolyard game. All players are welcome (feel free to dress up). There will also be

face-painting, cake stall, jumping castle, sausage sizzle and arts activities. Registrations from 8.45am, competition runs 9am-1pm.

Dayboro Day Festival

The festival is held in conjunction with the popular Dayboro Antiques and Collectables Fair at Dayboro Showgrounds. At the showgrounds, there are plenty of antiques and collectables on offer, valuations (cost $2 per item) and a silent auction. The festival boasts a pineapple pie-eating competition, crafts stalls, an animal farm, street parade and waterless raft race.

Heritage Trail and Devonshire Tea

The trail begins and ends at the Museum of Nursing History and takes in sites such as Lady Lamington Nurses’ Home. Reasonable level of fitness required. BYO hat, water bottle and wear comfortable walking shoes.

Backyard Bonanza

Relax with two stages of entertainment, professional bands and community and school-based choirs, dance groups and instrumental ensembles. Also there will be Bracken Ridge Lions Club’s miniature steam train rides, food trucks and community market stalls and displays. For the kids, there’s a show and meet and greet with the stars of Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/whats-on-in-brisbane-this-weekend/news-story/36ce6c6b9a8692df7b89842c39906296