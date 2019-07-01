The website of ‘Indulekha’, the first Malayalam novel by O. Chandu Menon, has been officially launched. The website was launched by renowned Koodiyattam artist Ms Kapila Venu at Abhinaya festival held at Brisbane, Australia.

The great granddaughter of.Chandu Menon and founder chairperson of Chandu Menon Foundation, Dr Chaithanya Unni presided over the event. The website www.indulekha.online was launched as part of the 130th year celebration of the novel ‘Indulekha’.

“Malayali women have always drawn inspiration from the timeless character Indulekha,” says Kapila Venu.

Video messages from K. Jayakumar IAS, Chief Patron of Chandu Menon Foundation and Dr. Rajasree Warrier, Managing Committee member were also exhibited.

Chandu Menon Foundation is celebrating the 130th year of ‘Indulekha’ with several literary and cultural events.

Chandu Menon Memorial Short Film Contest has also been announced. Entries are invited on the basis of the theme “Man Who Stands Up For A Woman”. Non Resident Indians can also apply for the contest.