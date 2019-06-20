Mon Komo Hotel, at Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, is up for sale.

The $150 million hotel, owned by Sydney based Kyko Group, includes four bars, gaming room, beer garden and a conference and function centre.

It was officially opened in 2011.

SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: GET FULL DIGITAL ACCESS + JABRA WIRELESS HEADPHONES

There are also 33 strata titled short stay accommodation apartments.

While there are plans in the making for similar complexes along the Redcliffe foreshore, such as 1 Redcliffe Pde, Mon Komo is, at the moment, the only hotel of this scale in the area.

Savills is taking charge of the sale and is offering both assets in one line or individually.

Savills director Leon Alaban said there had been a great level of interest in the hotel so far.

Mr Alaban said it was the first time the hotel had been on the market since it opened in 2011. “Hotels in southeast Queensland are held quite tightly, particularly waterfront properties, they hardly ever come up,” he said.

Mr Alaban described the hotel as a “landmark venue” on the Peninsula with arguably the “best views over Moreton Bay”.

He said Kyko Group were selling in order to focus more on office developments and other investment opportunities.

Expressions of interest close at 3pm on June 28.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/questnews/moreton/waterfront-hotel-hits-the-market-for-the-first-time/news-story/4545e91be1863b34fe6e74802b3275d7