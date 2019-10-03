Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer ‘War’ is off to a flying start at the box office. The film has recorded the highest occupancy in Tiger’s career and is the seventh highest for Hrithik. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the action entertainer has worked well in multiplexes and is also the biggest crowd puller of the year in single screens, amassing a bumper occupancy opening of 70 per cent.

The report further stated that ‘War’ has already collected Rs 23 crore on its first day, thanks to massive advance bookings. The film is expected to grow in numbers on its first day and may cross Rs 50 crore or miss the mark – depending upon the occupancy in the evening shows. Big multiplexes register around 90-100 per cent occupancy in the evening shows and it remains to be seen how ‘War’ will fare in those circuits.

‘War’ brought together two massively popular stars and banked on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, a strategy which seems to be working wonders at the box office.

