Virat Kohli-led Team India capable of winning T20 World Cup: Brian Lara

West Indies batting icon Brian Lara said the Virat Kohli-led India side is definitely capable of winning all ICC tournaments that they play. One of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, Lara says Virat Kohli and his team must appreciate the fact that everybody sort of targets India.

Virat Kohli-led India team will take a trip Down Under for the T20 World Cup in October and November. India have been reaching semi-finals and finals of the ICC tournaments consistently but have fizzled out on the big days. India last won an ICC tournament in 2013 when the MS Dhoni-led side beat England in the final of the 50-over Champions Trophy.

“I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India. Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it’s a quarter-final, semi-final and final,” Brian Lara told India Today.

Brian Lara believes that not Steve Smith but Virat Kohli, David Warner and Rohit Sharma are some of the batsmen who can break the record of his highest Test score of 400.

Lara’s 400 against England in 2004, still stands as the highest individual score in the longest format of the game. The record is 15 years old and still stands.

“It would be difficult for Steve Smith to do it batting at No.4 for Australia. He is a great player but he doesn’t dominate. You know a player like David Warner for sure. A player like Virat Kohli, who gets in early and gets set. He is a very attacking player. Rohit Sharma on his day. So they have got quite a group of players who can do so,” Lara added.

Source: www.indiatoday.in