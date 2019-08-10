Vijay Sethupathi won the Best Actor award for his incredible performance as the transgender Shilpa in Thiagarajan’s Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe at the recently held Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019. Super Deluxe also won an honorary award ‘Equality in Cinema’. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy won the Best Film, Tabu won the Best Actress award for her quirky performance in Andhadhun and Sriram Raghavan also won the Best Director award for the same film.

Telstra People’s Choice Award: Simmba

Celebrating 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar

IFFM Best Director : Sriram Raghavan for ANDHADHUN

IFFM Best Actor : Vijay Sethupathi for SUPER DELUXE

IFFM Best Actress : Tabu for ANDHADHUN IFFM

Best Indie film: BULBUL CAN SING

IFFM Best Film: GULLY BOY PWC Equality in Cinema award an honorary award) – CHUSKIT & SUPER DELUXE

IFFM Excellence in Cinema – Shah Rukh Khan

Source: https://www.sify.com/movies/vijay-sethupathi-wins-best-actor-award-at-iffm-2019-news-tamil-tiksJsfjdhfga.html