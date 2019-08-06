NEW DELHI: The US on Monday implicitly gave its nod to India revoking J&K’s special status, saying it had taken note of New Delhi’s announcement revising the constitutional status of the state and also noted the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter.

A four-line statement from state department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus contained no censure or condemnation of India’s action, but expressed concern about “reports of detentions” and urged “respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities”.

The statement also called on all parties “to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control”.

There was no mention of Pakistan in the statement.

The statement came amid much speculation among regional specialists that the Modi government had sounded out and informed the Trump administration about the impending action.

Source: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/us-gives-implicit-nod-to-indias-action-in-jk/articleshow/70545071.cms