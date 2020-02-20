Creative Director Upma Kite and her team hosted the mega event Ravishing Fashionistas Runway and Crowning Ceremony, an inclusive fashion show for all ages, sizes and cultures, at Stamford Plaza on February 1. The fashion event raised awareness and funds for the charity Dignifying Women and also bushfire tragedy. Cr. Vicki Howard was the chief guest of the event.

Titles were crowned on the big day, and Mrs Grand Universal 2020 is Vani Varadaraju, ready for the finals in Singapore later in the year. Following her own success in Mexico in 2019 – being crowned Mrs Australia Universal, People’s Choice, Upma Kite was appointed to the esteemed role of Australian Director for the Mrs Grand Universe Pageants.

The event, hosted by celebrity host Bec McMillan, was attended by social media influencers and VVIPs: Liz Murrihy, Jennifer Vines, Marie Hillard, Ilana Collins, Belinda Love, Jade Foster Kevin and Linda Lola.

Daniel Hamill, an aboriginal Bidjara man, played didgeridoo to open the ceremony and acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land past, present and future. The Voice fame Candice Dianne performed a song written and composed by herself on domestic violence.

The event included the launch of the magazine Ravishing Fashionistas. Also, Kite announced the launch of her modelling agency inclusive of all ages and sizes called Ravishing Fashionistas Beauty Pageants And Models.

The event showcased sensational fashion designs and accessories from existing and emerging Australian designers, bringing their creative talents to the local and international markets. These designs were gracefully presented on the red carpet by stunning models who had worked hard since the casting call to forge their careers in a challenging industry.

By advocating with this event that ‘age and size are just numbers’, the Ravishing Fashionistas team demonstrated strong leadership in breaking fashion industry stereotypes and long-held beliefs to promote positive body image and confidence among contemporary women.

The show was also a fantastic opportunity for the designers and models to network with the fashion industry fraternity and enthusiasts. The 250+ guests included social influencers, well-known personalities and brand ambassadors from various communities. This event also provided the participants a fantastic opportunity to gain exposure across multiple social media channels.