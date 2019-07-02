The Universal Peace Federation (UPF), Australia, recognised the new Ambassadors for Peace from Australia on June 1. UPF acknowledges individuals whose lives exemplify the ideal of living for the sake of others, and who dedicate themselves to practices of reconciliation, overcoming barriers, and building peace within their communities.

“As a new Ambassador for Peace, it’s my mission to assist in establishing world peace. I hope to continually stand up for human rights and peace globally, especially in my home nation, Afghanistan,” said Ms Rita Anwari, Founding Director of Women Empowerment and Leadership in Australia and one of the awardees earlier nominated by the Director of the Queensland chapter of the UPF, Dr Susi Evans.

Besides Ms Anwari, other new recipients of Ambassador of Peace award are Ms Aishwarya Somal, the Director of Emerson Family Law and the Founder of Global Pathways Education Services; Detective Inspector Karen Ballantyne, who has 28 years of service in QPS behind her and is currently the trainer at QPS Academy; and Honey La Rosa Binny, President of largest Filipino Organisation in Qld.

Launched in 2001, Ambassadors for Peace is the largest and most diverse network of peace leaders. They come from all walks of life representing many races, religions, nationalities, and cultures, and commit to stand on the common ground of universal moral principles, promoting reconciliation, overcoming barriers, and building peace.

Dr. Ram Mohan Ph.D

President – FICQ

Director – Gandhi Salt March Limited (GSML)

-Rita Anwari

Founding Director of Women Empowerment and Leadership in Australia.

Serves as International Advisor to the Minister of Woman’s Affairs in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Additionally, Rita is the Director of International Zan(Woman’s) Television Network.

-Aishwarya Somal

Aishwarya is the Director of Emerson Family Law, Migration Law

Founder of Global Pathways Education Services.

-Detective Inspector Karen Ballantyne

Karen 28 years of service to QPS

Trainer QPS Academy

Bravery award from Austral-Asian Council of Women in Policing

Recipient of National Emergency Medal

Leader in The SHE Program in association with Muslim Community Groups in Brisbane

-Honey La Rosa Binny

President of largest Filipino Organisation in Qld

Owner of both Honey LaRosa International and Secrataire Australia.

Broadcaster with Radio4EB in Brisbane