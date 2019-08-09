

Following the Indian government’s decision to end the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370, Pakistan on Wednesday downgraded its diplomatic ties with India and suspended bilateral trade. The Imran Khan-led government expelled the Indian envoy in Islamabad, Ajay Bisaria and announced a five-point plan that included a downgrade of its ties with India.

Pakistan also said it would appeal to the United Nations’ Security Council against the Indian government’s Kashmir decisions. Islamabad has repeatedly sought international intervention on Kashmir, with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently thanking US President Donald Trump for offering to mediate, an idea that India has firmly rejected.

The United Nations has said it was “deeply concerned” that the Indian government’s decisions on Kashmir will “exacerbate the human rights situation in the region”.

“The fact that hardly any information at all is currently coming out is of great concern in itself,” a spokesperson of the United Nations said.

Source: https://www.connectedtoindia.com/united-nations-expresses-deep-concern-over-kashmir-as-pakistan-suspends-trade-with-india-5982.html