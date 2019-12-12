Software major Infosys became the first Indian firm to receive the UN global climate action award in carbon neutral category at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 25) being held in Spain’s Madrid, the company said on Wednesday.

“We won the award for carbon neutral programme, which delivers innovative actions that address climate change and help drive progress on sustainable development goals, such as gender equality, health and economic opportunity,” the city-based IT behemoth said in a statement here.

The 12-day COP is being held since December 2 in the Spanish capital by the United Nation.

The UN honours achievements in combating climate change through the Climate Action awards every year.

“Infosys’ journey to carbon neutrality is inspiring. As one of the first companies of its kind to commit to carbon neutrality, the outsourcing firm provided a model for climate action, while setting a benchmark for integrating sustainable development and climate action,” programme manager Niclos Svenningsen said on the occasion.

Ministers, negotiators, NGOs, celebrities and other dignitaries felicitated the award-winning projects of 2019.

UN Climate Change deputy secretary Ovais Sarmad addressed the gathering at the award ceremony.

“It is our honour to recognise Infosys as a winner of this year’s award,” said Saramad at the event.

“We believe it is the responsibility of every organisation to operate in a manner that limits the impact of business on the environment,” said Infosys chief operating officer U.B. Pravin Rao in the statement.

Over the years, the $11-billion technology firm endeavoured to integrate carbon neutrality with sustainable development.

“The award is a landmark in our green journey. It is a honour to be the first Indian firm to receive such a global award,” Rao added.

Source: IANS