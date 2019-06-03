THE construction of two shopping centres in the heart of Queensland’s newest satellite city has generated hundreds of new jobs.

Brisbane-based developer Stockwell recently launched its $55 million retail and commercial development Flagstone Central while Coles has started construction of a shopping centre on a 1.8ha site nearby.

Both centres will open their doors next year in the $6.7 billion Greater Flagstone masterplanned community south west of Brisbane.

Flagstone Central at 23 Bushman Drive is Stockwell’s 21st shopping centre development.

It will be anchored by Woolworths and include 20 specialty shops, 10 professional suites and fast food drive through. It will have more than 440 carparking spaces, of which about 150 are undercover.

Stockwell’s general manager for commercial property management and leasing Dan Cuda said he and his team were looking forward to being a part of the area’s growth.

“It’s great to see the enthusiasm shown by Woolworths and our speciality retailers to invest in the Flagstone area, in turn securing growth for the community and its economy,” he said.

“We are excited to have approximately 60 per cent of the shopping centre retail space already committed with strong demand continuing.”

Stockwell’s design and construction manager Dawson Howard said that there was potential for up to 350 construction jobs to be created during the centre’s build. Once the centre is operational, it will provide a further 200 new jobs for the area.

The Coles development on Homestead Drive will include nine specialty shops and is expected to create 200 jobs during construction and a 100 retail positions when completed.

The Greater Flagstone development — a joint venture between national residential land specialists Peet Limited and industry superannuation giant MTAA Super — covers more than 7000ha west of Jimboomba.

It was approved in 2010 and will take up to 50 years to build. By then, it is predicted to have 50,000 homes for up to 120,000 people.

The Queensland Government recently committed a $1.2 billion in infrastructure to Greater Flagstone and the nearby Yarrabilba masterplanned communities.

The infrastructure includes 170km of council road upgrades over the next six years, and up to $400 million in infrastructure investment, that would support more than 130 construction jobs a year.

