Twitter heaped praise on Team India as they have qualified for the final of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup after their semi-final clash against England got washed out at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Australia will meet India in the final in Melbourne on Sunday in a repeat of the opening match of the tournament.

As Indian women’s team became the first side to make it to the final of the T20 World Cup, Twitter had all praises for the players and flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote: “Many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the @T20WorldCup. Just one more game to go. Good luck!”

Another wrote: “First semi called off. @BCCIWomen make their 1st @T20WorldCup final. Feel for @englandcricket team!! Not the way you want to end your campaign and get into the final.”

“India reaches finals of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time, Daughters of the Country making India proud” read one post.

A user remarked: “Congratulation #LadiesInBlue to enter ur maiden T20worldcup final. ‘hamari choriya, choro se kam nehi hai. Balki, aurbhi behetar hai.”

Source: IANS