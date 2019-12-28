TV actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide

Popular television actor Kushal Punjabi, who was recently seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan, has passed away. The actor committed suicide by hanging in his Bandra West home at 11.10 pm last night. A case of accidental death has been registered at Bandra police station. Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok has said that the motive for committing suicide is not yet known.

The actor’s last rites will be performed at Mumbai’s Santa Cruz Crematorium at 12 pm on December 28.

Kushal Punjabi rose to fame after appearing in the 1997 music video of Shweta Shetty song “Deewane Toh Deewane Hain”. He also appeared in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Fear Factor. The actor was also seen in shows like Kasamh Se, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa among more. He had appeared in films like Lakshya, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Kaal and Salaam-e-Ishq.

Karanvir Bohra shared the news of Kushal’s demise on Instagram and wrote, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one….but what was I to know.”

He added, “Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya”

Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Hiten Tejwani and Shaleen Bhanot also expressed their shock on Instagram.

Karan Patel wrote a condolence message on Instagram, “RIP my brother. Guess Its true when they say, “The happiest Faces hide the Most saddened Hearts”. Seeing Your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would i have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. @itsme_kushalpunjabi you will be missed forever. Hope and pray you are inna better place. Still can’t believe you’re gone. Gone too soon.”

Kushal Punjabi is survived by wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian.

