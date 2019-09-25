On 10th August 2019, Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) had organized spiritual discourse on ‘Towards Better Living, Through the Bhagavad Gita’ by Mahamahopadhyay Bhadreshdas Swamiji at Queensland Multicultural Centre, Kangaroo Point, Brisbane.

Event was concluded with prominent Indian community leaders, professionals and business leaders felicitating Mahamahopadhyay Bhadreshdas Swami Ji for authoring two unique contemporary Sanskrit texts: ‘Swaminarayan Bhashyam’ and ‘Swaminarayan-Siddhant-Sudha’.

Bhadreshdas Swami Ji is a Sanskrit scholar and an ordained monk of BAPS, who has undergone three decades of research in Sanskrit, Hindu Scriptures and Indian Philosophies.