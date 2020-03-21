The Ministry of Health has said that the total number of novel coronavirus cases, on Saturday, rose to 285 in India.

As of 9 a.m., data put out by the Union Health Ministry, out of the 285 cases, 22 were discharged and cured of the virus across India, four have died, while 231 people still remained active.

Of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, one is a migrated COVID-19 Patient, said the ministry.

Himachal Pradesh made it into the statistics of health ministry by confirming its first Coronavirus case.

Maharashtra remained worst hit state with 52 confirmed cases and one casualty followed by Kerala which has 40 active cases.

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh also have 26 and 24 cases respectively.

In addition to this, at least 14,59,993 passengers were screened at the airport, according to the Ministry of health.

