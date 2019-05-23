With his BJP-led NDA all set to retain power at the Centre on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the win was a victory for India.

In a tweet he wrote just as the National Democratic Alliance’s victory margin became amply clear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi—the BJP’s and the NDA’s star campaigner—said in a tweet: “सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत.”

“Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat,” his tweet read.

Putin, Jinping, Sirisena,Netanyahu congratulate Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the convincing victory of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the parliamentary elections and expressed his readiness to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations.

“I am convinced that, as the Prime Minister of India, you will further strengthen the centuries-old friendship between our peoples and the all-round development of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India,” Putin said in a congratulatory message.

The Russian leader expressed his readiness to continue fruitful personal contacts with Prime Minister Modi and to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations and constructive interaction in international affairs, the Kremlin said in a statement.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated him on the electoral victory of the NDA under his leadership, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

In the letter, President Xi noted the great importance he attached to the development of India-China relations and his desire to work with Prime Minister Modi to take the closer development partnership between the two countries to a new height.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and main Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a resounding victory for a second term in office.

“Congratulations on your victory and the people’s re-endorsement of you leadership,” Sirisena said in a tweet.

“I have immense pleasure in extending to you my warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes on the victory of the BJP,” Wickremesinghe’s message of congratulations said.

“Heartfelt best wishes and congratulations,” Rajapaksa said in his message.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera interrupted his speech in Parliament to offer congratulations to Prime Minister Modi.

Several other lawmakers in Parliament offered best wishes to the Indian leader.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared set to retain power for a second term and vowed to strengthen their “great friendship” as well as bilateral ties.

“Heartfelt congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive victory in the elections,” Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew.

Source: The Tribune