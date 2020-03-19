In wake of the prevailing coronavirus outbreak, the Tihar Jail on Wednesday barred the meeting of prisoners with their family members.

“In view of the prevailing threat of coronavirus, the family/visitor mulaqat of prisoners (normally twice in a week) shall remain suspended from tomorrow i.e. 19.3.2020 upto 31.3.2020,” said Sandeep Goyal, Director General, Tihar Cental Jail.

Meetings of the prisoners with their advocates and legal aides would go on.

“The mulaqat with their legal counsels will however continue,” Goyal added.

The said changes won’t affect the system of calls between the inmates and their families.

As per the rules of the Tihar Jail, an inmate is allowed to speak to their family members on two pre-declared numbers daily for 5 minutes.

Of the total 152 confirmed cases reported from India, 14 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital while three lost their lives.

