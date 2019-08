This is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical film directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures.

Details of The Sky Is Pink Movie

Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar

Director: Shonali Bose

Language: Hindi (with English subtitles)

Producer: Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala

Release Date: 10 October, 2019