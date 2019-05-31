On April 19 Friday, participants gathered at Mt Glorious in a rainforest homestead for a spiritual retreat organised by the Vedanta Centre, Brisbane. Also, on this day, Easter Friday and Hanuman Jayanti coincided, making it a holy start to the three-day two-night exploration of Life – a Spiritual journey towards the Divine.

Monks arrival at the retreat

This auspicious day began with the arrival of five monks from Ramakrishna Mission: Rev. Swami Sridharananda, President of the Vedanta Centres in Australia and New Zealand, Swami Vedamritananda from Hollywood Vedanta Centre, Swami Atmeshananda from Vedanta Centre Brisbane, Swami Vireshananda from Vedanta Centre Sydney, and Swami Manyananda from Vedanta Centre Sydney.

The fresh mountain air, pristine natural rainforest and melodious birds provided an idyllic setting for the retreat. Among those who journeyed from various cities in Australia as well as from Singapore, were some completely new to spiritual life and seasoned seekers as well.

After settling into their cottages, the participants assembled in the living area of the main homestead, where cushions and chairs surrounded a small altar. From the tall glass windows were the views of extensive gardens and a forest. The steady rain and fireplace burning created a quiet and cozy atmosphere.

Prayer and devotional music

The first session began with an invocatory prayer led by Swami Atmeshananda, followed by devotional music accompanied by tabla and harmonium. The group then chanted the Maha Mrtyunjaya mantra 108 times, followed by guided meditation.

Discourse on life’s spiritual purpose

After dinner everyone was eager to see Swami Sridharananda and listen to his discourse. He joined the Ramakrishna Order in November 1947 and received initiation from Swami Virajananda Maharaj, a direct disciple of Holy Mother Sarada Devi and the VI President of the Ramakrishna Order.

Addressing the attendees Swami Sridharananda gave the message that all life is spiritual and the purpose of life is to realize God. To make this journey, one need not travel anywhere physically. The spiritual journey happens in time–as we change our thoughts and attitude. Swami ji asked the audience to replace karma-bhoga with karma yoga. He said that instead of acting out of the desire to enjoy (karma-bhoga), we need to perform all actions as worship (karma-yoga).

Meditation marks the beginning of a new day

Early morning the next day, the participants emerged from their cottages into thick morning mist that had permeated over the mountain and turned the hilltop into a land of beauty. Swami Atmeshananda led chanting of Vedic mantras and prayers.

After meditating for some time, there was the option to practise yoga, go for a bushwalk or simply relax before breakfast. The 50-acre property had various walking tracks along the top of the hill or into the rainforest. After breakfast, the participants offered pranaam to their beloved Swami Sridharananda, who had a return flight to Sydney. Even at the age of 94years, he had made the long journey to reach Mt Glorious for one night, that too when it was raining continuously.

Talk on personality development

The first of the two talks on spiritual pursuit by Swami Vireshananda soon began. He presented the principles of developing a noble and pure personality encapsulated in three Cs: Character, Courage and Confidence. With gentle humour and penetrating insight, Swami Vireshananda shared stories and teachings from the life of Sri Ramakrishna and underscored the importance of filling one’s mental atmosphere with holy and inspiring thoughts.

The second part of his discourse continued in the afternoon, where the purpose of meditation, concentration and japa was discussed.

Deep relaxation sessions a regular feature

The Yoga Nidra sessions before lunch each day were an opportunity to withdraw deep into relaxation and experience a sense of wholeness. The home-made vegetarian lunch which followed, sustained this new-found wholeness; vegetables, curry, rice, roti, salad and dessert prepared with love.

On Saturday evening, Swami Atmeshananda led chanting of the Maha Mrtyunjaya mantra 108 times, followed by aratrikam and bhajans. Swami Vedamritananda, also known as ‘Bob’ Maharaj, then shared with the audience a reading of Katha Upanishad after dinner.

Bhajans conclude the retreat

At dawn on Sunday morning after breakfast a bhajan session was organized, followed by the final talk of the retreat. Swami Atmeshananda from the Brisbane Vedanta Centre spoke on the necessity of conviction towards one’s spiritual goal in life. He reminded the participants of the need to constantly discriminate between sreyas (the good) and preyas (the pleasurable). He also explained that the spiritual journey must be walked alone. Swami Atmeshananda shared with the audience spiritual habits he was taught as a child.

Before concluding the retreat bhajans were sung, including the song sung by Swami Vivekananda when he first met Sri Ramakrishna in 1881:

Man chaloNijaNiketane!

Samsar o bideshe, bideshiribeshebhromo keno akarone?

Sadhu songa name aachhepaanthadhaamshrantoholetathakoribebishram

Pathobhrantohole, shudhaibe path sheipanthanibashigane….

(O heart, lets return to the real abode!

Here in this foreign land, why wander aimlessly in stranger’s guise?

s… Companionship with the saintly being will be for you a welcome rest-house by the road; there rest your weary limbs awhile. If ever you should be in doubt of the path, ask your way to him who watches over there).