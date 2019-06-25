Commemorating the International Father’s Day 2019, DYK Health Group, NGO Unity Mission Foundation and GLK Global Events organised The Global Women Achiever Awards (TGWA) 2019 in Mumbai. Indian women from different walks of life were felicitated for their meritorious achievements and contribution to the society and nation.

At the awards, 44 women were felicitated, including renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal, Oscar Award Winner filmmaker Guneet Monga, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, Sudha Manian (music) from Brisbane Australia, actress Preetika Rao, Kathua case Lawyer Deepika Rajawat, to name a few.

Brisbanite Sudha Manian is considered one of the finest sitar players in Queensland, and in 2018 she was the featured artist at the Commonwealth Games 2018 held in Gold Coast. She performed the sitar along with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra for “Parade of Nations” at the 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

She has also participated, with her sitar, in interactive music performances at the Woman of the World 2018 (WOW). She was also the “wild card” artist for the Bliss Concert, performing with Camerata (Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra) at the QPAC concert hall, South Brisbane. More recently, Sudha and her group YATRA hosted the Yatra Holi Sandhya, as part of the BrisAsia Festival 2019.

Event was presided by Padam Vibhushan Ustad Gulam Mustafa Khan Sahaba and Chief Guest Shri Hemant Bhargava, Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India. They were joined by renowned singer Padam Shri Hariharan and his mother Smt. Alamelu Mani, who was presented the Life Time Achievement Award.

The event was conceived and managed by producer and director Farz Khan and co-presented by GLK Global Events.

“The global women achiever’s award is an outstanding platform not only to bring distinguished women on one platform but also to channelise their energies to empower more women in future. If these women come together to support more women, imagine the speed of new dimensions opening up for all of us,” said Smita Parikh of GLK Global Events.

“We are felicitating and acknowledging the work of great women stalwarts, which will encourage other women to go out and create a mark for themselves and feel equal in all ways. I would like to take this platform to congratulate all the winners and tell every female to break the stereotype and follow her dream,” said Ms Saira Qureshi and Farz Khan, founders of TGWA Awards.