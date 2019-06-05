Our team of rugby league experts have spoken and they’re unanimous in predicting a Queensland victory in Wednesday’s State of Origin opener.

Here’s all the tips for Origin I.

Peter Badel

WINNER: Queensland by 6

WHY: The magic of Kalyn Ponga, the composure of Daly Cherry-Evans and the class of Cameron Munster will get the Maroons home.

FIRST TRY-SCORER: James Tedesco (NSW)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Daly Cherry-Evans (QLD)

Darren Lockyer

WINNER: Queensland by 4

WHY: The Maroons will apply pressure with repeat sets off the back of Daly Cherry-Evans’ kicking game.

FIRST TRY-SCORER: Corey Oates (QLD)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Matt Gillett (QLD)

Robert Craddock

WINNER: Queensland by 6

WHY: Queensland’s unsung forward pack will aim up just enough for their electric backline to give them the edge.

FIRST TRY-SCORER: Dane Gagai (QLD)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Cameron Munster (QLD)

Gorden Tallis

WINNER: Queensland by 6

WHY: It will be one of Queensland’s best defensive displays in a decade to get them over the line.

FIRST TRY-SCORER: Will Chambers (QLD)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Ben Hunt (QLD)

Mike Colman

WINNER: Queensland by 6

WHY: Weird as it might seem Kevvie’s new age preparation has brought a different feel to a young team and they will respond.

FIRST TRY-SCORER: Cody Walker (NSW)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Cameron Munster (QLD)

Chris Honnery

WINNER: Queensland by 4

WHY: This new generation of young Maroons stars will bring unpredictability and spark to the Queensland side which the “other team” won’t be expecting.

FIRST TRY-SCORER: Corey Oates (QLD)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Cameron Munster (QLD)

Luke Turgeon

WINNER: Queensland by 10

WHY: Tough pack, an exciting new-look spine and a fired-up attitude. All the right ingredients for a convincing win at the Cauldron.

FIRST TRY-SCORER: Corey Oates (QLD)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Ben Hunt (QLD)

Corey Parker

WINNER: Queensland by 6

WHY: Ben Hunt’s selection at No. 9 will prove to be a masterstroke with Hunt to outshine Damien Cook.

FIRST TRY-SCORER: Cameron Munster (QLD)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Ben Hunt (QLD)

Yvonne Sampson

WINNER: Queensland by 4

WHY: Kalyn Ponga will get the Maroons home. The kid is pure rugby league mojo.

FIRST TRY-SCORER: Corey Oates (QLD)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Kalyn Ponga (QLD)

Hannah Hollis

WINNER: Queensland by 2

WHY: There are few players who have come up with an Origin try in a big moment like Dane Gagai, who has crossed the stripe nine times in 10 games, including the matchwinner in game two, 2017. It’s going to be tight but the Maroons have the better 6, 7 and 1 than NSW.

FIRST TRY-SCORER: Dane Gagai

MAN OF THE MATCH: Kalyn Ponga

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/nrl/state-of-origin/the-couriermails-rugby-league-experts-give-their-tips-for-state-of-origin-i/news-story/29b3babba3928cf5ac7e3950aaeada5a