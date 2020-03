Sri Selva Vinayakar, Ganesha temple organised Thai Poosam festival on February 8 in Brisbane.

After the regular pooja in the morning at 9am, sankalpam for kalasa abhishekam was done, which was followed by special pooja to Lord Murugan and then annathanam during lunch time.

In the evening, the ceremony again started at 6pm, followed by vasantha mandapa to Lord Murugan at 7pm. After circumambulation of Lord Murugan, inner and outer sanctum, annathanum dinner was served to the devotees.