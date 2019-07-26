Tamil Association of Queensland (TAQ) organised Sports Carnival 2019 on July 6 at Centenary State High School in Jindalee.

It was an open-to-all event where people of all ages participated and got the unique opportunity to play various traditional sports like manacala – pallanguzhi, which is widely played by Aboriginal people or the traditional land owners of Australia and the Indian community’s Tamil ancestors in India, hopscotch – nondi, badminton, volley ball, dice game – dhayam, women’s cricket , tin can ball and tug of war.

The winners, best playing teams and runners were awarded with grand individual trophies, cash awards and team trophies. For the spectators, it was a great sight to witness men, women, youths and kids passionately participating in several sporting events together.

The weather on the day wasn’t favourable and it was raining heavily, so the women’s cricket event, which was supposed to happen outdoors, had to take place indoor. But this didn’t lower the spirit of any of the participants in the sport, and they made their best efforts to showcase their talents and sportsmanship, resulting in the ultimate success of the event.