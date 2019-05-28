Chinmaya Mission Brisbane celebrated Swami Chinmayananda’s 103rd Jayanthi (birthday) on May 8, with the devotees gathering on the day and performing puja in Gurudev’s devotion; there were gathering of devotees on May 12 also during the family programs at various locations.

During the multiple events at various locations, devotees of all ages could feel the divine grace of their Gurudev.

Chinmaya Mission Brisbane also conducts annual Children’s Holiday Program (for children 4-12 years) in addition to the Sunday Family Programs conducted each week during school term in three locations: Holland Park, Heathwood and Bridgeman Downs. This year, it will be on July 1 and July 2, with Acharya Swami Shrikarananda delivering his sermon on the topic, ‘Dream Big Little Leaders’ (based on two avatars of Lord Vishnu – Lord Narasimha and Lord Vamana). The program will be conducted in English, and is open to all children (not just the Balavihar children).

During this camp, children will explore the stories of the avatars of Lord Vishnu and learn various lessons on being a good leader, a role model and a good team player, while at the same time gaining devotion for the lord and having lots of fun. This two-day program helps children develop their presentation skills as well as leadership skills, improves their emotional health and helps them interact with other like-minded children. Morning tea, lunch and evening tea will also be provided to each child for both the days. Siblings discounts are also available.

During June, a day retreat for adults will be conducted on the topic “Upanishad made easy” on June 29 at Bridgeman Downs from 9:30am – 3:30pm. Upanishads are the scriptural texts which reveal the Knowledge of the Self. The knowledge which is revealed in the Vedas, and not written by anyone, is Upanishad. During this retreat, Swami Shrikarananda Ji will guide the adults to explore the Upanishad teachings through talks, discussions and video presentations. This retreat is free and all are welcome.