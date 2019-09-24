It was a couple of years ago that Sushant Singh Rajput was training at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, USA, to enact the role of an astronaut in his then-upcoming sci-fi film, Chanda Mama Door Ke. While the project did not succeed, it intensified his love for astronomy. Rajput, who is basking in the glory of Chhichhore, now intends to go back to Houston.

He wants to complete his training at Houston. The actor is so passionate about astronomy that he bought a piece of land in the region of Mare Muscoviense, which is called the Sea of Muscovy last year to get the feel of being on the moon. He says that since NASA is planning to send astronauts on the Moon by 2024, he is planning to prepare himself for it, in case he gets lucky.