Reds captain Samu Kerevi has officially announced a three-year deal in Japan which turns Saturday night’s visit to Canberra into a farewell.

Kerevi said family reasons played a huge part in his decision because his brothers Josua and Jone are both playing in Japan.

“It was a tough decision but one where I had to think about myself and my family, especially my little brother,” Kerevi said.

The money is awesome, comforting, a safety net, but I’ve missed a lot of my little bro’s life.

“I prayed about this situation as what my family needed.

I want to teach him how to shave, be there for him, and I’d say he’s the biggest factor.”

Just when the lucrative $1 million-plus a year deal with Suntory was finalised is still unknown.

Kerevi said it was still in flux when he started his stellar Super Rugby season in February.

Other sources indicate it was already a done deal in January.

Kerevi said “it was more my word than anything” in terms of not shifting from an agreement to play in Japan.

Things have been in the works for 18 months to try to make a long term deal,” Kerevi said.

Kerevi said he had no ill will towards anyone with no acceptable offer to stay in Australia.

“I don’t blame anyone,” Kerevi said.

“Ballymore has always been my home and I never expected to play this many times (72) for Queensland.”

He will play a final time against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday night.

For the Wallabies, it means the 25-Test star is available this year but he will be ineligible post-World Cup until potentially mid-2022.

