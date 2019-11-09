Washington, Nov 9 (IANS) Uruguay midfielder Nico Lodeiro has said that his compatriot and Barcelona star Luis Suarez wants to come to Major League Soccer (MLS) and it’s only a matter of time before he’s playing in the US.

“He wants to come to MLS,” said Lodeiro, a MLS star who plays for Seattle Sounders, on Friday. “He is always asking me about the US league. His dream was always to play for Barcelona, but sooner or later he’ll come to MLS.”

Suarez remains an undisputed starter at Camp Nou and has a contract running until June 2021 but the forward himself has said that Barca need to start thinking about replacing him and has made no statement of intent to extend his deal beyond its current expiry, when he will be 34, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Hopefully he’ll play for the Sounders,” Londeiro said, adding that he had given Suarez a shirt when on international duty. “It won’t be easy to get him but I think it’s only a matter of time before he comes over here.”

Inter Miami, the franchise owned by former England star David Beckham which will join MLS next year, have been regularly linked with a move for Suarez.

Source: IANS