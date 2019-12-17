The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh State Legislature which begins on Tuesday, is expected to face political turbulence.

The opposition is all geared up to put the state government in the dock over the students’ unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its inability to control violence in Aligarh, Mau and Lucknow that has led to closure of educational institutions.

The Samajwadi Party will stage a dharna outside the State Assembly before the session commences.

“This government has no eyes and ears and we will stage a dharna outside the House before the session begins,” said leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary.

The recent spurt in cases of rape-and-burn is another issue that the opposition will use to corner the state government. The deterioration in the law and order situation, lack of increase in the state advised price of sugar cane and the hike in electricity tariffs will be other issues that the opposition will raise.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will table a supplementary budget on Tuesday that will have budgetary provisions for the Defence Expo, scheduled to be held in Lucknow in February.

The supplementary budget will also have provisions for promoting religious tourism in Ayodhya, after the recent Supreme Court verdict that has cleared the decks for construction of Ram temple.

Source: IANS