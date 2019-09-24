Ali Fazal believes that with an emerging trend of Indian actors being frequently called upon to do Hollywood projects, the stereotype around them is disappearing. Fazal credits Victoria & Abdul (2017) for altering his career path. He hopes to strike the right balance between Bollywood and Hollywood commitments in the future.

Fazal has been chosen to play the parallel lead opposite Wonder Woman (2017) star Gal Gadot in Kenneth Branagh’s Death On The Nile. For this film, says Fazal, the shooting of Bhoot Police was shifted. While he has to juggle a lot between projects and it takes its toll, the actor is prepared for it.