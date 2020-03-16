Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Kamlesh Pathak and his brothers have been arrested for allegedly killing a man and his sister in a shootout.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Sunday when Kamlesh Pathak had gone to a temple in Narainpur locality of Sadar Kotwali police area.

Kamlesh and his two brothers, Santosh and Ramu, allegedly entered into a scuffle with the victims, Manjul Chaubey and his sister Sudha, over the ownership of the temple.

The scuffle soon turned violent and the SP MLC’s brother opened fire which fatally wounded the victims.

Sudha, 28, died on the spot while Manjul, 35, succumbed to his injuries on way to a hospital.

Senior district and police officials, along with heavy police force, rushed to the spot on being informed.

The cops detained six persons including Kamlesh Pathak and his brothers.

The family of the deceased alleged that Kamlesh’s brother Santosh allegedly opened fire with his licensed gun on Manjul.

A passerby was injured in the incident and has been admitted to a district hospital where his condition is stable.

SP Auraiyya Suniti said: “It is being alleged that Santosh Pathak, Kamlesh’s brother, shot Manjul and his sister with his licensed rifle. A forensic team reached the spot and collected evidences. Bodies have been sent to mortuary and investigations are continuing.”

Meanwhile, a senior police official said: “As per the locals, the murder was fallout of a past rivalry between the two sides. A heavy police force has been deployed in the Narainpur locality particularly at the house of the deceased. Entry of outsiders has been banned in the locality.”

