The southwest monsoon has advanced into the South Andaman Sea and is further likely to advance to the North Andaman Sea and the Andaman Islands in the next 2-3 days, the IMD predicted in its latest forecast. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected at many places over Nicobar Islands till May 22.

Strong wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is very likely over the north Andaman Sea, Andaman Islands and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea from May 20 to May 22, 2019. Also, there is no relief from the heat in Chhattisgarh till May 21, predicted IMD.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds is also very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Apart from this, above normal rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan and below normal over the northeast and adjoining east India and South Peninsular India during May 16 to May 22.

According to Skymet Weather, Maharashtra will observe a slight relief from the ongoing dry weather around May 24. This is because an upper air Trough is expected to develop along the Konkan coast around May 22. However, a heat wave is likely to prevail over Vidarbha for the next few days.

Source: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-southwest-monsoon-advances-into-andaman-pre-monsoon-rainfall-deficit-drops-to-22-5736561/