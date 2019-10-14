Sourav Ganguly is poised to be the new BCCI president. It is learnt that the BCCI members, who met in Mumbai on Sunday, have unanimously nominated the former India captain to take charge of the board.

The Indian Express understands that Brijesh Patel is going to be the IPL governing council chairman. The members will meet again on Monday morning to finalise the candidates for the posts of secretary and treasurer. Incidentally, Monday is also the deadline for filing the nominations for the BCCI’s October 23 elections/AGM.

Ganguly was elected unopposed as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president last month. However, the members have picked him as they felt that Indian cricket needed someone of his stature.

According to the BCCI constitution, Ganguly will have to demit office in July next year, when his cooling-off period begins. With him moving to the BCCI will mean that the CAB will have to conduct fresh elections for the president’s post.

Source: https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/sourav-ganguly-poised-to-be-the-new-bcci-president-6067760/