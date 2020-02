Sooryavanshi is an upcoming action film directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Shetty and Karan Johar under their banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions respectively, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films.

Details of Sooryavanshi Movie

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher

Director: Rohit Shetty

Producer: Reliance, Rohit Shetty Films And Dharma Productions

Language: Hindi (with English subtitles)

Release Date: 27 March, 2020