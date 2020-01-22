Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be arriving in Rae Bareli on Wednesday on a two-day visit.

Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Sonia Gandhi.

According to party sources, Sonia and Priyanka will arrive at the Fursatganj airport around 2.30.p.m on Wednesday and will go straight to the house of former Congress MLA Ajay Pal Singh, whose son recently committed suicide, to offer condolences.

The two leaders will then go to the Bhuyemau guest house where they will be meeting party workers.

Congress sources said that the programme for Thursday was not yet finalized but Sonia and Priyanka would discuss the prevailing political situation with party leaders and also work on the strategy for the next assembly elections, due in 2022.

Sonia and Priyanka will return to Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

Source: IANS