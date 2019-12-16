Vehicular traffic was disrupted and flights have been cancelled as moderate snow hit the Chinese capital of Beijing on Monday, according to authorities.

As of 2.30 p.m. on Monday, 50 outbound flights and 66 inbound flights had been cancelled at Beijing Capital International Airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

Twenty-nine bus routes had been altered or suspended due to the snow and frozen roads.

The average precipitation from 7 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday reached 3.9 mm, and the snow is expected to gradually end around noon, according to the local meteorological authority.

More than 50,000 people and over 6,500 vehicles are working to remove snow in the city, the authorities added.

