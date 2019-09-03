Shraddha Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti in 2010, dropped out of college to pursue a career in films. She was studying psychology at Boston University but quit after just one year.

On Kapil Sharma’s show, Shraddha opened up about her decision to discontinue academics. “Actually, pehle plan thi ki education aur college khatam karungi, phir acting mein aaungi. Lekin bohot impatient ho gayi main. Wapas aa gayi toh offers aane lage. Auditions ke offers, film offers nahi. Toh mujhe laga ki chalo, drop out karti hoon,” she said.

The actress also advised fans to not follow her footsteps and give up studies for the arc lights. “Guys, main yeh advise nahi karti ki drop out karo, jo aapke dil mein hai, woh karo,” she said.

Currently, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. Interestingly, her co-star also left his engineering degree halfway to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor.

Sushant was studying for a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) degree at the Delhi Technological University (formerly known as Delhi College of Engineering). He revealed on the show that he was thrown out of his college hostel after the first semester.

Achcha student tha main, Delhi College of Engineering mein padta tha. Lekin main first semester mein hostel se nikaal diya gaya. Humare college mein rule tha ki 7 baje ke baad agar aaoge hostel mein, toh entry nahi milti,” Sushant, who finished three years of the four-year programme, said.

Chhichhore is about about a group of friends in an engineering college, who have an unlikely reunion after decades. It is scheduled to release on September 6.

