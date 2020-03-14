Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday welcomed Jyotiraditya Scindia on joining BJP and accidentally called the former Congress leader “Vibhishan”.

When Jyotiraditya reached the BJP office, Chouhan welcomed him and started narrating the saga of Ramayan. He called Scindia “Vibhishan” in Kalyug’s Ramayan and Kamal Nath “Ravan”.

Chouhan explained how Lord Ram conquered Lanka with the help of Vibhishan.

“To set Lanka ablaze, Vibhishan is needed and now Scindia ji is with us,” said Shivraj.

Shivraj’s statement is being seen as a comment on Scindia’s statement on Mandsaur case.

Meanwhile, many Congress leaders of the state said that Chouhan had insulted Scindia. Social media is also abuzz with comments on Chouhan’s statement.

The state unit of Congress also took a dig at Chouhan’s statement, tweeting, “Shivraj yet again launches attack on Scindia.”

“Scindia belongs to Ravan’s family! See, how shameful of Shivraj to call the new BJP leader Scindia ‘Vibhishan’. First, the Britishers’ friend and now the Ravan’s brother? Did Shivraj bring him to the party for honouring him or take revenge?”

Notably, Scindia had mentioned the Mandsaur firing case twice in his welcoming ceremony. The state Congress often attacks the BJP over the Mandsaur firing case. While joining the BJP, Scindia, after a roadshow on Thursday had mentioned about the Mandsaur firing incident in his speech.

He said, “Cases against farmers have not been withdrawn. The promise was made by the Congress, which has not been fulfilled.”

Mandsaur firing incident took place under Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s rule. When Jyotiraditya mentions Mandsaur, it pains BJP. It seems it will take time for Jyotiraditya to understand the BJP’s stand on the issue.

