Sri Selva Vinayakar Ganesha Temple organised Shivaratri celebrations on Feb 21 in Brisbane. Four abhishekam were done during the celebrations. The first one was done soon after the start of the celebrations at 6:30pm and the fourth one at 3:30am after a night of pooja and prayers. Prasadam was served in the morning at 5am after the final pooja.
