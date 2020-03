At an all-night jagaran event in Sri Kamakshi Ekambareswara Dhaam, Shivaratri was celebrated by devotees on Feb 21.

Rudra abhishekam was done four times, along with Shiva Sahasranama Bilva Archana (1008 names) and offering of aarati. Hanuman chalisa was recited as well as Shiva songs were sung.

Along with a couple of tea breaks during the night-long event, prasad was served at 9pm. Pandit Hari Ji performed the Kailash and Ganesha pooja as well as final Shiva aarti at 5am.