Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The rally will be held at the Ram Katha Park in Bangla Bazaar area of the state capital.

According to BJP sources, Shah might even present some refugees and narrate their tales of woe that had made them flee from neighbouring countries.

This is the third pro-CAA rally by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. Similar rallies have been held in Varanasi on January 18 and in Gorakhpur on January 19.

A pro-CAA rally will be held on Wednesday in Meerut which will be addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will address a rally in Kanpur on Thursday.

Newly elected BJP President Jai Prakash Nadda will address a rally in Agra on Thursday.

