Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is slated to be the special guest at the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). He is likely to attend the IFFM Awards Night on August 8 and will officially announce its opening the next day on August 9.

Shah Rukh Khan has starred in over 80 Bollywood films and is the recipient of many awards, including 14 Filmfare Awards. For his contributions to Indian cinema, the Indian government has honoured him with the Padma Shri. He has also been awarded both the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Légion d’honneur by the French government.